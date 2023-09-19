Man presumed drowned in Lake Windermere

Photo: Colin Dacre

Emergency crews continue to search for a 26-year-old man who went missing Saturday while swimming in Lake Windermere in Invermere B.C.

Columbia Valley RCMP has been working with search and rescue crews to locate the man who is presumed drowned.

The missing man was last spotted just after 3 p.m., Sept. 16.

The man was on the lake with friends and was seen to be in distress while swimming. Not long after, the man went underwater and did not resurface.

"As of Tuesday, Sept. 19, Search and Rescue, Windermere Fire, and RCMP resources are continuing to try and locate the man; however, at this time, he has not been found."

"No further information will be released by police out of respect for the family," says Cpl. Grandy.