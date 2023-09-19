RCMP investigating two fatalities on Kootenay roads

Photo: file photo

It has been a deadly few days on Kootenay roadways.

Police say they responded to a collision on Highway 3A and Highway 6 near Nelson B.C. on Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV. The early investigation has revealed the SUV was stopped in the passing lane attempting to make a left hand turn off the highway and it appears as though the motorcyclist was not able to stop in time to avoid the collision.

"Unfortunately, the driver of the motorcycle, a 63-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Anyone who may have information, including motorists who may have witnessed the collision or have dash cam video are asked to contact Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156," said Cpl. James Grandy.

Another young man lost his life as a result of a collision on a Deer Park Forest Service Road near Castlegar on Sept. 16.

The incident happened at 8:35 p.m. after a witness reported seeing a vehicle's lights and hearing the sound of trees breaking. The witness then drove to an area where they could get cellular coverage and called emergency services.

First responders found a pick-up truck off the roadway, down a 600-foot embankment. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was found ejected from the truck, deceased at the scene.



"Castlegar RCMP are continuing to assist the BC Coroner Service in their investigation to determine contributing factors to the crash. No further information is available," said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.