Two men stabbed in Sooke during altercation, suspect arrested

Two men were stabbed in Sooke Saturday evening and were transported to the hospital with serious injuries after being involved what police are calling “an altercation between a group of individuals.”

RCMP went to the 6600 block of Sooke Road around 6 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed.

Police and members of the public provided first aid for the two victims until a B.C. Ambulance arrived to transport them to hospital, police said in a statement.

A 21-year-old man was located nearby and arrested over the incident, police said.

Cpl. Alex Bérubé said that it appears to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the public.

“The investigation indicated that an altercation erupted between a group of people which eventually led to the victims being stabbed,” Bérubé said in a statement. “The events leading up to the altercation are also carefully being investigated.”

Bérubé did not provide more details about the case when asked, saying that it’s not typical for RCMP to release information during an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to call Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.

