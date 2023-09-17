Properties in B.C.'s Cariboo region evacuated Sunday due to increasing fire behaviour

Photo: BCWS The Hell Raving Creek wildfire

While B.C.'s worst wildfire season on record is slowing down in some parts of the province, that's not the case everywhere.

Sunday at noon, the Cariboo Regional District issued a new evacuation order for 28 properties near Horn Lake, about 180 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

The Hell Raving Creek wildfire is burning more than 11,000 hectares of land south of Highway 20. The fire has been burning since the end of August.

Due to high winds in the area, fire behaviour has increased in recent days, resulting in the new evacuations being issued. These properties were just put on an evacuation alert on Friday.

Evacuees are asked to travel north on Bluff Lake Road to Highway 20, before heading east to Williams Lake.

“Due to the terrain and safety of our crews, they are not directly actioning this fire,” the BC Wildfire Service says.

“Crews are working to establish fuel free lines on the ridge west of Bluff Lake with heavy equipment assessing to establish a guard where accessible.

“Crews and Structure Protection Specialists continue to establish and implement structure protection.”

This has been the worst wildfire season the province has on record, with close to 2.5 million hectares burned across B.C. There remains 404 active fires, nine of which were just sparked in the past 24 hours.