Man dead in 'targeted' parkade shooting on Burnaby-Coquitlam border

One man is dead after what police are describing as a targeted shooting in a Burnaby mall parkade Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to shots fired in the underground parkade of the Northgate Village business plaza just after 5 p.m., according to a Burnaby RCMP news release.

Inside the parkade, officers discovered a deceased male.

About 15 minutes later, police responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Bainbridge Avenue and Greenwood Street, according to the release.

"Police have secured both scenes and will remain in these areas as the investigation continues," stated the release. "At this time, investigators believe the shooting was targeted and there are no further risks to the public."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or dash-cam video in the Lougheed Mall and surrounding areas between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-557-IHIT (4448) or [email protected].

Police would also like to hear from anyone who might have dash-cam video in the area of Bainbridge Avenue and Greenwood Street between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.