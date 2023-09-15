Police identify both victims, elderly suspect in Chilliwack, B.C., shootings

Photo: The Canadian Press Homicide detectives have identified the two people found dead in a home in rural Chilliwack, B.C., on Wednesday night and say an elderly suspect has been charged. John Kavaloff and Valerie Smith are seen in an undated handout photo. Kavaloff, 58, and Smith, 67, were found in the home as officers responded to reports of gunfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

Homicide detectives have identified two people found dead in a home in rural Chilliwack, B.C., on Wednesday and say an elderly suspect has been charged.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 58-year-old John Kavaloff and 67-year-old Valerie Smith were found in the home as officers responded to reports of gunfire.

Police say 83-year-old Robert Freeman was nearby and was taken into custody a short time later.

Court documents show he made a first appearance before a judge late Thursday and is due to return to provincial court in Chilliwack on Sept. 25.

Homicide team spokesman Sgt. Timothy Pierotti says the shooting "appears to be an isolated incident between neighbours."

He urges any witnesses to contact police, and says there are no immediate plans to release any further information about the case.