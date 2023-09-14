Canfor to build new mill in Houston

Photo: via Canfor/Facebook.

Canfor has announced that it will be investing approximately $200 million to build a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Houston, west of Prince George. The mill will have an annual production capacity of approximately 350 million board feet.

"I'm very pleased to be making this announcement in British Columbia, where Canfor has been proudly headquartered for 85 years. This project represents another significant investment by our Company to strengthen our diversified operating platform and ensure that we can continue to deliver the high-value products that are in demand by our customers around the globe,” said Don Kayne, president and CEO, in a release

He said work will begin immediately on detailed project engineering and permitting requirements. Vendor and equipment selection will be finalized in early 2024 with demolition and site preparation scheduled for the spring. Planning, construction, and commissioning of the new facility is expected to take between 28 and 32 months depending on contractor availability and equipment lead times.

“Forests and forestry are critical to many communities in British Columbia. Today's announcement from Canfor, investing approximately $200 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Houston, is good news, not only for people in the community, but also for forestry workers, labour and industry throughout the province,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests.

“I am pleased to see Canfor, a company with deep roots in the province and strong partnerships with local First Nations, make this investment.”