Provincial state of emergency over wildfires ending

Photo: Brogan McCluskie The McDougall Creek fire

B.C.’s provincial state of emergency will expire at the end of Thursday.

The state of emergency was declared on Aug. 18 in response to the wildfire situation. The provincial government said in a statement the decision to let the state of emergency expire was made in consultation with emergency management and wildfire officials.

As of Thursday, about 370 people are on evacuation order and more than 18,000 are on evacuation alert. These numbers are a substantial improvement over the last several weeks.

"While the provincial state of emergency is no longer required, the wildfire season is not over," said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

"Many communities still have local states of emergency in place and the expiration of the provincial state of emergency does not impact wildfire-fighting resources or our ability to continue to provide emergency supports to communities. In particular, conditions continue to be very challenging in northern B.C., with 125 active fires in the Prince George Fire Centre, and the Province will continue to surge resources into the North as required."

The government says 600 out-of-province personnel remain in B.C. helping in the fire fight.