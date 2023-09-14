U.K. man used TikTok, Snapchat to sexually exploit young B.C. girl

Photo: Cambridgeshire Constabulary. Kevin Brock, of Cambridge, has been sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Warning: This story contains graphic details and may be distressing to some readers.

A man living in the United Kingdom used TikTok and Snapchat to lure and exploit children, including a Surrey, B.C. girl, according to police.

Surrey RCMP say a 29-year-old man was recently convicted in the U.K. on a number of sexual-related charges committed against young girls.

Kevin Brock was arrested earlier in the year and sentenced to 32 years in prison on Aug. 7.

Investigators searched his house and a digital forensic examination of his devices revealed he contacted hundreds of underage females over TikTok and Snapchat. The examination also showed child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary asked Surrey RCMP to assist with identifying one of the child victims.

"Surrey ICE members conducted further investigation into the CSAM and identified the 12-year-old victim,” says Sgt. Tammy Lobb.

Brock was charged with more than two dozen offences related to online grooming and inciting young female children to engage in sexual activity, including offences to the Surrey child.

According to the Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Brock “filmed himself” sexually assaulting a young girl and he lured the girls “into sending him sexual images and videos of themselves by promising them more social media followers.”

Brock was charged with ‘hands-on offences’ — sexual interference on a person under the age of 16, sexual assault on a person under age 16 and invitation to sexual touching — against two children in the Cambridgeshire area.

Staff Sgt. Rochelle Kokkoris says online sexual exploitation is a borderless crime.

"Surrey RCMP is committed to working with international law enforcement partners to investigate these crimes and to help ensure young people are protected online,” says Kokkoris.

Parents are encouraged to take steps to keep children safe online such as having computers and devices in a busy family area, monitoring activity and recognizing that some apps are not suitable for children.