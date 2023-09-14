Inpatient tower, cancer centre in next $1.7B phase of Burnaby Hospital redevelopment

Photo: Fraser Health Authority

A newly announced business plan for phase two of the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment will include a new inpatient tower and integrated cancer centre.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the province announced the $1.7-billion upgrades, which will provide community members in Burnaby and the Metro Vancouver region with access to additional health-care services.

"People in Burnaby and surrounding communities are a step closer to accessing even stronger health-care services as we move forward with the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment," said Adrian Dix, B.C. Minister of Health, in a statement.

The funding is being distributed by the province, the Burnaby Hospital Foundation and the BC Cancer Foundation.

"The redevelopment is part of our government’s plan to modernize and expand hospitals in the Lower Mainland and across B.C.," added Dix.

"This will increase access to care and provide supports for cancer care, which is critical."

The proposed 12-storey inpatient tower is expected to have 160 private rooms, a new medical-imaging department featuring space for two CT scanners, a spiritual care suite, public spaces and hospital support services.

Additionally, it will also include general medicine, medical oncology, cardiac telemetry and intensive care and high-acuity units.

A new BC Cancer centre is also expected to be built within the tower and will include 54 ambulatory care rooms, 31 chemotherapy chairs, space for five linear accelerators, space for two PET/CT scanners, an oncology pharmacy, and clinical trials and research space, a news release noted.

"Burnaby Hospital Foundation along with our many passionate supporters are eager to see the progression in this next phase of redevelopment," said Kristy James, president and CEO, Burnaby Hospital Foundation.

"These important upgrades and the expansion of medical services will be life-changing for our region and bring better care close to home for many more patients. I have witnessed the heartwarming commitment of our community who have so strongly supported our redevelopment campaign over the past three years. We are excited to continue investing in healthcare close to home and partner on this next phase."

The Burnaby Hospital redevelopment has been in the works for quite some time now.

In May 2022, the province announced the beginning of construction on the first phase, which is expected to open in 2025. Phase two will begin shortly after with the entire project slated to be completed by 2030.

This will include a maternity unit, a neonatal intensive care unit and a medical in-patient area with capability to isolate infectious diseases.

Additionally, it will also include expansions and renovation to the Support Facilities Building, including a comprehensive upgrade of the Jim Pattison Surgery Centre, now with a total of 10 new or upgraded operating rooms, plus renovations to the emergency department and a new medical device reprocessing centre.

Phase 1 development costs were estimated at approximately $683 million, funded through the B.C. government, Fraser Health and Burnaby Hospital Foundation.

Additionally, phase 2 will also include the demolition of the West Wing building, renovations to the existing Support Facilities building that includes expanding the emergency department to 104 treatment spaces, and renovations to the endoscopy suite in the existing Nursing Tower.

For more information about the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment plan, you can visit Fraser Health's website.