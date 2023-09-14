Downton Lake blaze destroys 43 properties near Gun Lake, SLRD confirms

Photo: Noah Reid

More than 43 properties near Gun Lake have been destroyed by the Downton Lake fire north of Pemberton, the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) confirmed Wednesday.

In a release issued Sept. 13, the district said another 11 properties in Electoral Area A experienced “partial structure loss” due to the blaze.

“Our thoughts are with residents who have been impacted by this wildfire,” said SLRD board chair, Jen Ford in the release.

“This has been a very distressing time and these property owners who have suffered such great loss and still have many challenges ahead,” she acknowledged. “We know residents have been anxiously awaiting news about the status of their properties, and updates on when they can re-enter the area.”

Also on Wednesday, the SLRD downgraded the evacuation order related to the Downton Lake Fire to an evacuation alert. The order had been in place since Aug. 31 and applied to properties on the west side of Gun Lake, the south side of Lajoie Lake and near Gun Creek Road. The SLRD also rescinded the evacuation alert in place for properties in the Marshall Lake area, north of Carpenter Lake, and east of Tyaughton Creek.

Though the dismantled evacuation order means Electoral Area A residents are now permitted to re-enter the area, the SLRD urged those planning their returns to practise caution, and asked that non-residents continue to avoid the Upper Bridge River Valley for now.

“Even though the threat of wildfire may have subsided, there are still hazards in the area,” warned Ford in the release. “And out of respect for the people who have been so greatly affected by this wildfire, we ask non-residents to please avoid the area, as we give space to those who need time and support to process the damage caused by this fire.”

More information about evacuation alerts and orders is available on the SLRD’s website. The district published an online re-entry guide for property owners affected by the wildifres.

“We thank all SLRD residents for their patience during these challenging times,” added Ford. “The safety of our residents and first responders is always our primary concern.”

The SLRD only determined the number structures lost to the fire after the district’s chief building official completed initial Rapid Damage Assessments (RDA) in the area, conducted with support from BC Wildfire Service.

“Due to the scope of loss, and the ongoing dangerous conditions in the area, this work was completed over multiple days, when it was deemed safe to do so,” the district explained.

The assessments include individual reports and photos compiled for each property. SLRD staff then reached out to landowners by phone to provide an update on the status of their property, before emailing the RDA reports and photos to property owners.

The extensive structure loss recorded in the Gun Lake and Gun Creek communities includes both primary structures and outbuildings.

The SLRD previously confirmed on Aug. 3 that at least five homes near Gun Lake had been lost to the out-of-control wildfire. The district estimated there were approximately 192 properties in the immediate vicinity of the blaze, and hundreds more nearby. In an update on Monday, Aug. 21, the regional district acknowledged additional structures burned down on the west side of Gun Lake, but could not confirm an exact number at the time.

The BC Wildfire Service estimated the Downton Lake fire has reached 9,393.4 hectares in size as of Wednesday afternoon. Officials suspect lightning caused the blaze that was first identified on July 13.