Vehicles impounded after teens race 180 km/h on North Vancouver highway

Two drivers in their late teens had their vehicles impounded, and will likely have their licences suspended, after they were caught dangerously speeding in North Vancouver.

About 10 p.m. Tuesday, a police officer clocked three vehicles travelling up Highway 1 at 180 kilometres per hour, said Const. Mansoor Sahak, spokesperson for the North Vancouver RCMP.

The drivers were driving dangerously, weaving in and out of lanes, cutting around other vehicles, swerving – “basically street racing,” Sahak said.

The officer managed to pull two of the drivers over, but was unable to catch the third.

As for the two drivers caught, their vehicles – a white BMW X4 and a Honda Accord – were towed from the scene. Both were from North Vancouver and walked home, Sahak said, adding that neither was intoxicated.

The speeders were hit with $365 tickets for excessive speeding, and will have to pay seven-day impound fees. They will also have high-risk driver premiums added to their insurance, and will almost certainly be prohibited from driving due to the number of points added to their novice licences.

“The behaviours these drivers were displaying are extremely dangerous,” Sahak said. Their actions could have harmed or killed them, or others on the road, he added.

Sahak’s message to those considering street racing: “Act responsible. Your driver’s licence is a privilege, it’s not a right, and it can be taken away.”