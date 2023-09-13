'Like a wrecking ball': Kootenay woman arrested after twerking at officer

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Kootenay woman spent the night in police cells after twerking at an officer trying to enter his vehicle.

RCMP say they were called on Sept. 10 at 7:25 p.m. for a report of a woman causing a disturbance in the 1400 block of Bay Avenue in Trail, B.C.

A local woman, 28, had refused to leave a business when told to by employees.

A Mountie attended and convinced the woman to leave the business, but she declined to leave the area. The officer suspected that the woman may be under the influence of drugs.

“When the officer attempted to return to his police vehicle, the woman blocked his path and began twerking while yelling obscenities at him,” said the RCMP news release.

“The officer warned the woman that her actions would result in her arrest; however, she remained committed to her course of action.”

The woman was arrested for breach of peace and public intoxication and was lodged in cells at the Trail RCMP detachment until sober.

“She came into this incident like a wrecking ball,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich