Small plane makes landing on Highway 6 near Salmo

Photo: Colin Dacre

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a highway in the Kootenays on Tuesday.

An RCMP news release says they were called on Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. for a report of a small plane parked on the side of Highway 6 near Salmo.

A BC Highway Patrol member arrived and found a 1969 Lake Capithian single engine aircraft, pulled off to the side of the highway.

“The pilot, who was close by, told the officer that the aircraft suffered a ‘catastrophic’ engine failure. The pilot made the decision to attempt an emergency landing along the stretch of highway,” said Cpl. James Grandy of the Southeast District RCMP.

The plane’s engine had “notable” damage but the rest of the aircraft and its pilot were fine.

The plane was later towed from the shoulder of the highway.

“RCMP have notified Navigation Canada of the incident, which appears mechanical,” Grandy concluded.