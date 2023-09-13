'No big deal' says pilot who landed plane on Highway 6 near Salmo

Contributed

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

A B.C. pilot with more than four decades of experience safely landed his small plane on a highway after running into trouble while flying.

Police were notified at 9 a.m. on Tuesday that a small plane was parked on the side of Highway 6 near Salmo, B.C., in the West Kootenay.

The 1969 Lake Capithian single-engine aircraft had been ‘pulled’ off to the side of the highway and the engine had notable damage.

Pilot James Reich has been flying for 45 years and told Glacier Media the landing went fine.

“It’s no big deal,” he says, noting this type of emergency is what pilots train for. “It’s a beautiful stretch of Highway 6. There was no issue.”

Reich says he experienced an engine problem and immediately knew he had to find a landing spot. He aimed to land in Ymir in the Selkirk Mountains.

“First time I had to land on a highway,” he says.

Thankfully, Reich was unharmed and was able to make the landing without damaging the rest of the aircraft.

Photo: Jamie McGivern A pilot was able to safely land his plane during an emergency landing in Salmo, B.C.

ORIGINAL 1:48 p.m.

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a highway in the Kootenays on Tuesday.

An RCMP news release says they were called on Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. for a report of a small plane parked on the side of Highway 6 near Salmo.

A BC Highway Patrol member arrived and found a 1969 Lake Capithian single engine aircraft, pulled off to the side of the highway.

“The pilot, who was close by, told the officer that the aircraft suffered a ‘catastrophic’ engine failure. The pilot made the decision to attempt an emergency landing along the stretch of highway,” said Cpl. James Grandy of the Southeast District RCMP.

The plane’s engine had “notable” damage but the rest of the aircraft and its pilot were fine.

The plane was later towed from the shoulder of the highway.

“RCMP have notified Navigation Canada of the incident, which appears mechanical,” Grandy concluded.