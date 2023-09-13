Prince George resident films bears having pool party

Photo: TikTok. Two bears enjoying a swim in a Hart pond.

While an unprecedented number of bear sightings have been reported this year, one Prince George resident was able to capture a video of two young bears enjoying an afternoon swim in her pond.

Kristine Marcil, who is a retired teacher, filmed the young bears playing in her pond from her window and uploaded it to TikTok.

The four-minute long video has received over 1532 likes and dozens of comments.





Wildlife biologists have surmised that an early berry crop coupled with a hot dry summer has contributed to the extraordinary number of bears drawn to the city.

The city has also been issuing tickets and warnings to residents who are not following bear-related bylaws as Prince George deals with the number record of bear sightings.

Residents are encouraged to lock their garbage cans in a shed or secure them with straps, remove fruit and vegetables from trees and plants, and remove bird feeders.

The Conservation Officer Service stated it has received more than 1,200 calls since the start of August regarding human-bear conflicts in Prince George, leading to 21 bears being put down.

Prince George city council will also be researching possible solutions to minimize local human-bear conflicts.