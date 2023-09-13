Missing North Vancouver med student found dead in Grenada

Photo: rgpf/Facebook Liam Fisher, 35, seen in his medical school photo, was reported missing in Grenada.

A former North Vancouver man studying medicine in Grenada has been found dead four days after he was reported missing.

The Royal Grenada Police Force issued a press release on Tuesday afternoon stating that Liam Fisher, 35, had last been seen on Saturday, Sept. 9. At the time, he was taking part in a race with the Grenada Hash House Harriers, a non-competitive running group that mixes beer with long-distance runs.

Six hours after the initial report by the police, investigators issued another release stating that they had found the body of a man in the same neighbourhood where the run was taking place and were working to confirm the identity and cause of death.

A social media post from Fisher’s family on Wednesday afternoon stated that he had died.

“We are completely devastated by the loss of our beautiful son Liam Fisher. He loved life and he worked so hard to be the person he wanted to be and to help others on their journeys. He crammed so much living in. We love you Liam ?,” it read.

Fisher, originally from Pemberton, was a high-level athlete in multiple sports and a strength coach. Prior to starting in med school, Fisher founded the MVMT Academy in North Vancouver, which focused on training young athletes.

Facebook posts from the Grenada Hash House Harriers indicate their members, along with fellow students and volunteers, had been participating in the search for Fisher. One post states that the search party members found Fisher’s hat along the trail the racers were running on.

Fisher had been enrolled at St. George’s University in the country’s capital since 2022. The school issued their own release on Tuesday asking the university community to keep Fisher in their thoughts.

“SGU’s Department of Public Safety and Office of the Dean of Students are working closely with the Royal Grenada Police Force. An extensive investigation and search are underway,” their release stated. “Appropriate measures by the university administration are in place, such as the deployment of DPS personnel safety patrol and K-9 trained dogs and notification of the student’s emergency contact.”

Global Affairs Canada provided a statement in response to the disappearance on Wednesday, prior to Fisher’s family confirming his death.

"Global Affairs is aware that a Canadian citizen is unaccounted for in Grenada. Consular officials are in contact with local authorities and are providing consular assistance to the family," it read. "Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed."