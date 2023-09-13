Wildfires expected to persist through warm, dry fall in B.C.

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.

Forests across B.C. remain critically dry moving into the fall, but lightning – the primary driver of new wildfires this season – is expected to decrease.

During a press conference Wednesday, Neal McLoughlin, the BC Wildfire Service's superintendent of predictive services, said after a hot and dry August that contributed to the province's worst wildfire season on record, above-normal temperatures are expected to persist.

“Fuels remain critically dry, and temperatures that are above normal, precipitation amounts that are below normal, are not helping with that,” McLoughlin said.

“We can expect similar conditions we've had during the summer to persist through the fall fire season.”

But with the unprecedented drought B.C. is in the midst of, McLoughlin said even normal levels of precipitation through the fall likely wouldn't be enough for a full recovery.

Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma noted countries around the world are dealing with the consequences of climate change, and this summer has shown Canada is no exception.

"The climate crisis isn't just knocking on our door, it has stormed into our house, and as we have seen, the consequences are severe," Ma said.

"Mother Nature is changing fast and we all need to work together if we want to have a hope of keeping up."

This season, 72% of B.C.'s 2,125 fires have been started by lightning. While forest fuels remain extremely dry throughout much of B.C., McLoughlin said the prevalence of lightning storms generally drops off moving into the fall.

“As we move into fall, convective weather patterns, thunderstorms, start to diminish, and lightning-caused wildfires are expected to decline,” McLaughlin said.

“Most of the fires that we'll see through the months of the fall, if there are new fires, are likely to be caused by humans. So it's just a reminder as those both live and dead fuels are available [to burn], to be very cautious with any human activity that could start a new fire.”

But even as new fire starts slow down, existing wildfires still burning in B.C., particularly very active ones in the north, could very well burn right through the winter.

“There are a number of ongoing active fires throughout the Prince George region, and we do expect those fires will continue to burn through the fall,” McLoughlin said.

“We'll continue to put resources on them but it's very likely that we'll see those fires burn through fall, and some of them may even burn through the winter and pop back up next spring.

“It's just incredibly dry up north and very difficult to bring all fires and all parts of fires under control without the help of rain.”

While fire behaviour has largely decreased in the south of the province, with more manageable burning conditions on both the McDougall Creek and the Bush Creek East fires in the Thompson-Okanagan, McLoughlin noted the north continues to see serious wildfire activity.

To date, 78% of the province's record-shattering 2.356 million hectares burned this season has occurred within the Prince George Fire Centre.

Back on Sept. 3, a “significant wind event” caused a 40-kilometre fire run in a single day on a fire at the very north edge of the province. And some large wildfires in the north continue to show extreme fire behaviour this week, as the season slows down elsewhere in the province.

ORIGINAL: 12:30 p.m.

The provincial government is holding a news conference on the drought and wildfire situation across B.C.

The event is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. and features speakers from the BC Wildfire Service, Ministry of Forests and BC River Forecast Centre.