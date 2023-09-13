BC United MLA Bruce Banman defects to provincial Conservatives

Photo: The Canadian Press

A member of the Opposition BC United caucus has defected to join British Columbia's Conservatives.

Bruce Banman, the MLA for Abbotsford South, says he is proud to join his friend B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad in the provincial legislature.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon says in a statement that Banman's move to the Conservatives is not entirely unexpected but it betrays those constituents who elected him to serve as part of the BC United team.

Falcon says BC United is the only party that can defeat the NDP government and act on the significant challenges facing B.C. residents.

Banman, who was the BC United critic for emergency management and climate readiness, was elected in 2020 and is a former Abbotsford mayor.

The party standing in the provincial legislature now is 57 New Democrats, 26 BC United MLAs, two for the BC Green Party and two Conservatives.