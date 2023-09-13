Vancouver triple shooting case heading for jury trial after not guilty plea

Photo: Glacier Media

A Vancouver man pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder and firearms offences in Vancouver Provincial Court Sept. 12.

Jamie George Guimond is alleged to have shot a 31-year-old man multiple times on Hastings Street Feb. 19.

Police were already in the area at the time of the shooting, the court heard.

Some stayed with the injured man while others chased a suspect into Chinatown, where he was arrested.

Police said the man was shot near the intersection with Columbia Street.

Judge David St. Pierre took the pleas on behalf of Guimond from lawyer Romi Laskin, who is working with defence lawyer Erick Gottardi for Guimond’s defence.

Guimond has elected a trial by B.C. Supreme Court judge and jury.

That will be preceded by a preliminary hearing in provincial court.

Such hearings are held to determine if enough evidence exist for the case to proceed to trial. They are covered by a publication ban in order not to taint a potential juror pool.