Sheds destroyed, backyard chickens safe in North Van fire

The sheds’ contents were extra crispy. The chickens were fine.

North Vancouver City Fire Department members doused a backyard blaze consuming two temporary storage structures, Sunday evening.

The first 911 calls came in around 8:15 p.m. from residents on the 800 block of East Seventh Street near Cloverley Park who saw smoke.

Two tarp-covered storage structures had caught fire, said Deputy Chief Andrew Payne, fuelled partly by gas cans being stored in them.

“It was a big, black plume of smoke and it looked like something quite significant.” he said. “The structures were completely destroyed. They were kind of melted to the ground.”

Payne said they don’t know what ignited the fire, but he said it is a reminder to be very cautious about how and where gasoline is stored.

No one was hurt in the blaze, Payne said, including the fowl neighbours.

“There was a chicken coop in very close proximity to the fire and all of the chickens survived,” he said. “That’s a good news story.”