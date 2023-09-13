Weeks of worry ease as alerts lift for Casper Creek fire near Lillooet

Photo: BCWS

As British Columbia awaits an update due later today on fire, drought and flood conditions, recent cooler weather has allowed the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District to rescind all orders and alerts for the 110-square-kilometre Casper Creek wildfire.

The blaze was spawned by lightning on July 11 and threatened the communities of Seton Portage and Shalath, west of Lillooet, before being brought under control.

Other evacuation orders are still posted in another region west of Lillooet, where the out-of-control, 93-square-kilometre Downton Lake fire destroyed numerous homes and cabins around Gun Lake and has burned to the edge of the South Chilcotin Mountains Provincial Park.

Meanwhile, residents south of Kamloops can relax as all evacuation orders and alerts related to the Rossmore Lake fire were lifted Tuesday.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued the "all clear" after lightning sparked the fire nine weeks ago. It scorched nearly 114 square kilometres before being held.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says an area restriction order covering travel through the fire zone remains in effect until at least Friday.

It adds large fires such as the Rossmoore and Downton blazes will continue to smoulder until significant rain or snowfall, but it says no new wildfires have been sparked in the last day and the number of active blazes has fallen below 400.