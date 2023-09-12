'Offended on behalf of the military': Trail, B.C. man calls police over camouflage pants

Photo: wikimedia commons Canadian Disruptive Pattern

You don’t have to belong to the military to wear camouflage.

The Trail RCMP says they were called on Sept. 8 at 4:40 p.m from a local 27-year-old man who saw a person wearing military-issued camouflage pants downtown Trail.

Police say the man was offended on behalf of the military as he believed civilians were not allowed to wear these kinds of pants. The man requested that the officer locate the man and remove his pants.

“The officer informed the man that the removal of someone’s pants would be illegal even if they were camouflaged,” said an RCMP news release.

“The man informed the officer that he would remove the man’s pants under order of King of England. The officer dissuaded the man from taking action after explaining to him that it would constitute an assault if he forcefully removed someone’s pants; despite any kingly edicts that may exist,” the police news release concluded.

“Our officers did look for the man reportedly wearing the camouflage pants downtown but unsurprisingly couldn’t find him,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.