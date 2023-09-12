Okanagan College one of 5 schools with new collective agreements

Photo: Colin Dacre

Okanagan College is one of five post-secondary schools to reach a collective agreement with faculty, the provincial government announced Tuesday.

The five BC General Employees’ Union agreements were reached at the common table under the province’s shared recovery mandate.

The deals cover nearly 950 BCGEU faculty members, most of whom teach vocational programs.

The Post-Secondary Employers’ Association and the BCGEU tentatively settled the common agreement last year, which includes the main compensation items as well as other provisions. The common agreement combines with the local agreements that were independently negotiated at each institution as part of this sector’s two-tiered approach to bargaining, and then ratified by all parties.

In addition to Okanagan College and BCGEU Local 707, agreements were reached for Camosun College and BCGEU Local 701, Coast Mountain College and Local 712, Northern Lights College and BCGEU Local 710 as well as Selkirk College and BCGEU Local 709.

The ratified agreements include:

a three-year term from July 1, 2022, until June 30, 2025 and general wage increases: