Molotov cocktails tossed at occupied home in Castlegar

Photo: wikimedia commons A molotov cocktail

Police in the Kootenays say an occupied home was lit on fire overnight by a molotov-cocktail wielding arsonist.

In a news release, RCMP say they were called at 1 a.m. on Sept. 12 to the 2900 block of 5th Avenue in Castlegar, B.C. by a resident who saw fire coming from his neighbour’s property.

“The witness and a family member called emergency services and attended to the property to extinguish the flames,” said Cpl. James Grandy of the Southeast District RCMP.

“While in the process of extinguishing the flames, they observed what they believed were ‘molotov cocktails’ and two occupants of the home, a man and his 10-year-old son, exited the residence uninjured.”

The Castlegar Fire Department and RCMP that attended confirmed the fire was caused by a suspect or suspects throwing incendiary devices onto the property.

Fortunately, the quick action of the neighbours stopped the flames before the fire could spread.

“Castlegar RCMP have seized evidence to support the investigation and conducted neighbourhood enquiries to identify witnesses to the crime,” said Grandy.

Police are continuing to investigate and request anyone with information to contact the Castlegar RCMP at (250) 365-7721.