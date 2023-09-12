Shots fired at same Richmond city centre house two nights apart

Photo: Google Street View

Richmond RCMP is investigating reports of gunfire at the same house two nights apart in a quiet, residential street in the centre of the city.

Police received reports of gunfire in the 6300 block of Chelmsford Street, close to Blundell and No. 2 roads, shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 27 and again at around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 29.

It was later discovered that a vehicle, house, and garage in the area sustained damage from the gunfire.

“This area is densely populated by families and community members,” said says Staff Sgt. Gene Hsieh, of the Richmond Major Crime Unit.

“People walk, run, ride their bikes, and simply carry out their daily lives. Having two incidents of gunfire in the same area is a major concern and significant resources are being dedicated to locate the person or persons responsible.

“The incidents appear targeted and this investigation is a priority for the Richmond RCMP.”

Hsieh said there is an additional police presence in the area as a result of the incidents.

Anyone with more information on these incidents or dashcam footage is urged to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.