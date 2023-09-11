Evacuation order expanded for wildfire northwest of Prince George

Photo: BCWS

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George expanded its evacuation order area and added a new evacuation alert area Sunday, due to the growing Great Beaver Lake fire northwest of Prince George.

The out of control wildfire is now more than 147 square kilometres in size and has been burning since July 8. It is located in Electoral Area G (Crooked River-Parsnip), about halfway between Bear Lake and Fort St. James.

Residents of the evacuation order area may qualify for Evacuation Support Service. They are being asked to contact the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George at 250-960-4400 or 1-800-667-1959 for assistance.

The district is warning resident in the evacuation alert area that conditions could unexpectedly change and to be ready to immediately evacuate the area.