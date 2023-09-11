Extended closures coming on Highway 1 as Kicking Horse Canyon construction work nears completion

Photo: BC Transportation Deck construction on the westbound lanes of Bighorn Viaduct on Aug. 25, 2023.

After years of construction on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Golden, the Kicking Horse Canyon project is nearing completion.

As crews begin the final push, the Ministry of Transportation and Highways says the highway will be closed down for extended periods later this month.

The first closure will be from noon on Monday Sept. 18 (Mountain Time) to noon on Friday, Sept. 22 (MT). The highway will also be closed the following two weeks, including weekends, from noon on Monday, Sept. 25 to noon on Friday, Oct. 6.

There will be limited, escorted, brief openings for local and commuter traffic with prearranged permits twice a day for half-hour periods beginning at 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (MT). School buses and emergency vehicles will also be given similar access.

Everyone else will have to use the alternate route via highways 93 and 95, which will add about 1.5 hours to the journey.

MOTI says the closures are needed to complete work that cannot be done with shorter interruptions. Crews will be preparing the new westbound lanes to open for traffic later this fall.

The highway will be fully open for the Thanksgiving long weekend. After Thanksgiving, some daytime stoppages and overnight closures can still be expected.

Phase 4 is the final and most difficult stage of the more than $600 million project.

“When completed this winter, this 4.8-kilometre section of narrow, winding two-lane road will be converted to a modern four-lane standard, making a safer, more reliable route for people travelling through the Kicking Horse Canyon,” said the ministry in a news release.

Updates about delays will be available here or check DriveBC on X.