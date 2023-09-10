Cyclist, pedestrian injured; pizzeria shut down after car veers off road in downtown Vancouver

Photo: . Pacifico Pizzeria is temporarily closed after a car crashed through the downtown Vancouver restaurant's front window.

Three people were injured including a pedestrian who had to be taken to hospital when a car veered off Smithe Street Saturday night.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Smithe Street near Burrard Street according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

Police state the car struck the cyclist first, before crashing into the front of Pacifico Pizzeria.

"The driver had his foot on the gas which caused the vehicle to accelerate into a business where a pedestrian coming out of the restaurtant was also struck," states Const. Tania Visintin in an email to V.I.A.

The driver and the cyclist escaped the situation with minor injuries, she adds, while the pedestrian leaving the restaraunt was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Instagram Pacifico says they'll need to be shut down for a period to repair the restaurant as the car went through the front window of the pizzeria.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the injured gentleman," states the restaurant's management. "Pacifico is closed now for repairs and will reopen as quickly as possible."

Downtown Pacifico pizza crash pic.twitter.com/u27nt4PHbS— Rituparna Roy (@Ritupar55343830) September 10, 2023



