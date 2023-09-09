Association of Interior Realtors donates $500,000 to the Salvation Army and the Canadian Red Cross for wildfire relief

Photo: Gregory Dahms The McDougall Creek fire on the evening of Aug. 17, 2023.

Realtors across B.C.'s Interior have donated more than half a million dollars to wildfire relief efforts, through the Salvation Army and the Canadian Red Cross.

In a press release Friday, the Association of Interior Realtors announced the large donation, which includes all of its members' fees for September, matched by the Association.

“We know that this does not even come close to what relief is needed, but we hope that this contribution will provide some much-needed support to all the communities impacted by these wildfires and the many lives of those living in them who require assistance at this heartbreaking time,” says Association President Chelsea Mann.

The Association of Interior Realtors includes more than 2,600 members who work and live in the Interior. Many of the organization's members were directly impacted by the wildfires, while some were among those who lost homes.

“One such member is a volunteer firefighter who has lost their home while selflessly fighting to save others,” the organization said.

“The Association is proud to be representing these members and all Interior Realtors across our regions – from Revelstoke to Kamloops, through all of the Okanagan, Kootenays and up to South Peace River regions – who have stepped up to help these communities in various ways. Some by opening their homes to evacuees, while others through volunteering with local community organizations and donations.”