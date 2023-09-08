Flair Airlines halts service between Vancouver and Montreal

Photo: Flair Airlines. Travellers won't be able to enjoy low-cost flights from Flair Airlines between Vancouver to Montreal in late 2023.

Canada's ultra-low-cost carrier has stopped service on one of the most popular routes out of Vancouver...at least for now.



Flair Airlines quietly removed flights on the route connecting Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL), with its final flight departing from YVR on Oct. 27.



Over the past few years, the airline has offered the lowest price on the popular route, offering an affordable option for travellers headed back east to the French province over the holidays. Throughout the year, it has offered one-way flights for as little as $57 including all taxes and fees from YVR.



A spokesperson for the airline told V.I.A. that it is "taking a pause" on the popular route due to a change in market conditions as the weather changes. However, it expects to resume service in the summer of 2024.



Currently, the best remaining price offered on Flair's flights is a one-way ticket from YVR to YUL that departs on Oct. 25 for $89.



Flair will continue service to many other destinations across Canada over the winter from YVR, including the popular Vancouver to Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport (YYZ). It also offers the lowest price on that trip.



Travellers looking for another affordable alternative to Montreal, Quebec over the winter aren't out of luck.



Relative newcomer Lynx Air now offers the lowest fares on the YVR-YUL route. For example, one-way flights on the route can be purchased for as little as $63 on several dates in September, according to Google Flight's price calendar.



Lynx Air first launched flights out of the city in April 2022, with direct service to Calgary. It later added service from the city to Edmonton, Toronto, Kelowna, and Winnipeg.