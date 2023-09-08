Richmond RCMP looking for suspected rainbow crosswalk vandals

Photo: . The first suspect in an alleged mischief at Palmer secondary on Aug. 2. Richmond RCMP photo

Richmond RCMP are asking for the community’s help in identifying four people suspected of vandalizing Pride crosswalks.

Rainbow crosswalks in the city were defaced with homophobic graffiti nine times within August alone, according to Richmond RCMP, and their youth section is currently investigating the incidents.

After reviewing video footage, police found four suspects related to “an alleged mischief” at Palmer secondary that took place overnight on Aug. 2.

While the suspects’ faces are all covered, some are wearing distinctive clothing which may assist in their identification, said Cpl. Adriana O’Malley, Richmond RCMP spokesperson.

Footage shows the first suspect wearing a black hoodie or jacket, a dark face mask, black pants and black and white shoes, as well as a black backpack with a gold Vans emblem.

The second suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie or jacket, a white face mask, black pants, black shoes and was holding a white can.

The third suspect was shown holding a white can as well, while donning a two-toned jacket that appears to be black and dark grey or green, black pants, white running shoes and a black backpack with a red emblem on the side.

The last suspect appeared to be wearing a black and white hoodie or jacket with Mickey Mouse on the front left, black pants with a white stripe down the side, white shoes and a black backpack with a white emblem on the back.

Pride crosswalks vandalized during August include one newly installed at Palmer secondary and the crosswalk on Minoru Boulevard.

The slew of hateful incidents persisted despite heightened security.

Insp. Michael Cohee, Richmond RCMP’s officer-in-charge of investigative services, said such incidents can “potentially undermine” the LGBTQ community’s sense of safety in the city.

Hate-motivated crimes or incidents can have a significant impact on those being targeted, he said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or have information about them should call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit them online at www.solvecrime.ca.