Seth Rogen and wife show off matching tattoos with the sweetest meaning

Photo: @_dr_woo_/Instagram. Vancouver-born actor Seth Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller, got matching tattoos to honour their late pet dog Zelda.

Seth Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller, showed off their new matching tattoos, but the couple's fresh ink has a much sweeter meaning.

The Vancouverite shared an Instagram photo on Thursday (Sept. 8) of his forearm bearing a portrait of an adorable dog with "Zelda" written underneath. Miller posted a photo of a similar tattoo just four days earlier of the same pooch, also on her forearm.

"I’ll miss this little girl forever but now she’s just a glance away at all times," wrote Rogen.

The tattoos, both inked by Los Angeles tattoo artist Docta Woo, are for the couple's late pup Zelda -- a petite, brown-and-white Cavalier King Charles spaniel -- who passed away in May earlier this year.

Rogen loved the cute doggo so much that he even created little bronze lighter caddies inspired by Zelda for his cannabis company, Houseplant. They're pretty adorable.



