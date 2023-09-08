BC Hydro to build new dual fast EV chargers

Photo: BC Hydro. Chargers can give average EV 180 kilometres of juice in 10 minutes.

BC Hydro plans to add a number of new 180-kilowatt fast electric vehicle chargers throughout B.C., starting with Tumbler Ridge, Manning Park, Mackenzie and Surrey this fall.

The 180-KW chargers can give an EV up to 180 kilometres worth of charge in 10 minutes, BC Hydro says. The new dual chargers have the capacity to charge two cars at time, although the power would be cut in half for each vehicle to 90-KW each when being charging two cars.

“B.C. is a leader in electric vehicle adoption and has one of the largest public electric vehicle charging networks in Canada, and we are committed to providing more options for drivers looking to charge their vehicles, especially if they are short on time,” Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, said in a press release.

“These new higher-powered chargers have the ability to charge electric vehicles in a fraction of the time.”

There are currently more than 120,000 EVs on the road in B.C., BC Hydro says. It predicts there will be between 700,000 and 900,000 within a decade.

“Our recent research found that of the 40 per cent of British Columbians looking to purchase a new vehicle in the next three years, many are considering an electric vehicle,” said BC Hydro CEO Chris O’Riley.

“We are listening to the feedback from our customers who tell us they are looking for more charging options and higher-powered chargers to join our fast charging network, and we are excited to begin the installation of these 180-kilowatt units later this fall.”

