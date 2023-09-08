RCMP say fire at logging-site was set on purpose

Photo: RCMP. Logging-site arson

RCMP from Prince George are currently investigating arson that occurred last weekend on the Mackenzie Lookout Forest Service Road.

Employees left the site on Friday afternoon, and when they returned to work on Tuesday, they found 3 of their machines had been burned beyond repair.

The area where the machines were stored is fairly remote and not visible from the Forest Service Road. We are looking to speak with anyone that was in this area over the weekend who may have noticed some unusual activity or anything suspicious that could assist in this investigation, states Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP.

RCMP are currently seeking any witnesses to the logging-site arson, and anyone with information regarding the incident they can contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300, (Please quote file # 2023-30709).

[email protected]