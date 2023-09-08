Mystery donor sending envelopes of cash to North Vancouver RCMP

Photo: Glacier Media

To whoever it is that’s been sending anonymous cash donations to the North Vancouver RCMP, the gesture is appreciated, but your money would be better sent elsewhere.

That’s the message from detachment after three envelopes arrived in the mail over the last three weeks with notes of thanks, along with $5, $10 and $20 bills.

“It means a lot,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak, North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson. “But sadly, we can’t accept any cash donations. It does not make it to any of the members here. It goes to the Receiver General for Canada.”

Sahak said if their mysterious donor wants to continue being generous, the RCMP recommends finding a local charity that will appreciate the financial support.

Letters and notes of appreciation from the public are always welcomed though, Sahak said, adding that positive comments from the public have “just made my entire day.”

“We get tons of letters and emails, probably on a weekly basis, just thanking our members, typically involving a positive interaction that they’ve had with them,” he said. “It’s no secret that policing is a difficult job. It takes a toll on you. And so when you do get those letters, and the members do hear that their actions have been recognized ... it goes a long way in making the job that much easier.”