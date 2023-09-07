Man takes off with $7.5K Rolex during Burnaby Facebook Marketplace meet: RCMP

Photo: . Police are looking for help finding a man who allegedly stole this Rolex watch during a Facebook Marketplace meet at Lougheed Mall.

Police are looking for help finding a man who allegedly stole a $7,500 Rolex wrist watch from a senior during a Facebook Marketplace transaction in Burnaby earlier this month.

The victim, accompanied by a family member, first met the suspect at Lougheed Mall on Sept. 1 to sell the watch, according to the Burnaby RCMP news release.

The suspect declined to buy the Rolex that day but later set up another meeting at the mall on Sept. 2, saying his mother might want it.

This time, when the victim let the man try on the watch, the suspect fled the area.

Police are now looking to identify the suspect.

He is described as a slim, six-foot-tall male, between 20 and 25 years old.

Anyone who might be able to identify the suspect is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Quote file 2023-30803.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Police, meanwhile, are urging residents to take care when arranging marketplace meets.

“We recommend taking every safety precaution possible when making online marketplace purchases, including meeting buyers or sellers outside our detachment or one of our community police offices,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the release.

Email [email protected]