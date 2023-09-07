Millennium Park residents given second evacuation order by Prince George fire chief

Photo: Glacier Media

Residents of the Millennium Park encampment were served with a second eviction notice from the City of Prince George on Wednesday, this one in the form of an evacuation order signed by Prince George Fire Chief Cliff Warner.

The order was posted on the shelters and states that it is effective commencing today at 4:25 p.m. and will remain in effect until it is withdrawn in writing.

“As a result of the existence of fire hazards and the risk of explosion, I have concluded that there is an imminent and serious danger to life and property if persons are permitted to occupy or remain upon the property owned by the City of Prince George, identified as ‘Millennium Park’,” he wrote. “I therefore order the evacuation of all person’s from the property.”

The first notices given to the residents and still pinned to tents on the site stated that the residents must cease occupation of Millennium Park and that all personal property at the location after Sept. 8 is subject to immediate removal and permanent disposal. However, the city’s Aug. 31 media release regarding the encampment states that occupants of Millennium Park have been informed that all personal property must be removed from the site by Sept. 9.

James Munro, who has been living at the encampment for about five months, says he still has most of his possessions at Millennium Park but said he’s been given a spot at the court-protected site on Lower Patricia known as Moccasin Flats.

He said that he and many other residents of Millennium Park don’t feel comfortable living at Moccasin Flats because there is no running water, electricity, waste disposal and because it is too far from any services.

“We don’t have a choice so it’s either go to Moccasin Flats or stay here and lose all of our stuff. They are saying they are going to take our stuff so we can’t even fight it,” he said.

He said there are about 30 people living at Millennium Park and to his knowledge none of them have been offered alternative housing.

“B.C. Housing comes and makes an appearance but that is just basically to say they could,” he said, adding that he has his name on a list for housing. He also noted that no organizations have been on-site to help residents with supports related to the move, other than UNDU (Uniting Northern Drug Users).

Munro said a truck will be transporting his belongings to the new site at Moccasin Flats.

In an interview with the Citizen earlier Wednesday, Prince George Mayor Simon Yu confirmed a local resident donated several large container trailers to help the occupants store their belongings.

“We are just so fortunate that we had a private citizen who just happened to have several large containers trailers on wheels that were able to use during the weekend to help residents there make sure personal belongings are safely stored in those trailers,” said Yu.

“I was just so grateful that has taken place so the likelihood of a similar situation of the decampment of Moccasin Flats that has taken place a few years ago should not be repeated.”

However, Yu said there are a lot of logistics issues that sill need to be addressed.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon previously said he was disappointed with Prince George council’s decision to decamp Millennium Park and that the ministry had offered the city dedicated encampment response staff and deployment of temporary housing units to the community but council has chosen not to access those resources.

"There has been some misalignment of communication that has taken place," Yu said, "but based on the last few days, I think our team with the city, and the province’s team are working closely to address the outstanding issues.”

Yu said he wished there was more time but cited the safety issues reported from Prince George Fire Rescue, the RCMP and bylaw officers as a reason for the urgency.

“I wish we would have a couple more extra weeks, but having said that I and our team and the province’s team are working hard over the past few days to address these concerns, so hopefully by the weekend when the 9th (of September) rolls around, we have a proper plan in terms of course of action and I would like to be given the opportunity, also along with the province, to consult our First Nation partners.”