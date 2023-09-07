Killers like Kenneth Mackay should 'die in prison' First Nations group says

Photo: Contributed

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations has issued a scathing statement demanding the resignation of Canada’s parole board members and the appointment of more First Nation people.

The demand comes after the release of Kenneth Mackay, convicted of the 2000 homicide of 21-year-old Crystal Paskemin, in Saskatoon. Mackay was granted parole Jan. 13 and released to a community residential facility on Vancouver Island.

Since that time, he has been taken back into custody after a woman made a complaint to Victoria police about his behaviour toward her.

“The Parole Board of Canada is facing legitimacy and credibility concerns,” states a release issued by the FSIN. “The recent case of releasing killer Kenneth Mackay back into public to re-offend has exposed the flaws and biases of the board's decision-making process.”

In harsh words, the statement condemned the release of Mackay.

“We send our children back to school, college, or university this week, remembering what this monster did to someone's daughter. Consider your daughter not returning home and wondering where she could be. Imagine discovering she was out with friends, accepting a ride home from someone who appeared trustworthy, and then discovering he beat your daughter until her jaw broke, poured flammable liquid on her, lit her on fire, dragged her in chains behind his vehicle for approximately 15 city blocks, and then buried her body under the snow. Later, when taken to locate the body, he displayed a complete lack of remorse.”

The statement demanded that Canada's justice system change the parole laws to be “extremely harsh on monsters like Kenneth Mackay and to let them die in prison. Killers who inflict such devastating harm on First Nations women are unfit to be part of society.”

The board has failed to protect the public and to uphold the principles of justice and reconciliation, said the FSIN statement, adding “The board has also failed to reflect the diversity and needs of Canadian society, especially the First Nation people who are overrepresented in the prison system.”

The resignation of the current members of the Parole Board of Canada and the appointment of more First Nation people to the board would ensure that the board is more accountable, transparent, and responsive to the realities and challenges of the First Nation communities, stated the FSIN.

The family of the late Crystal Paskemin of Sweetgrass First Nation has also expressed its shock at the early parole of Mackay.

“We bear the burden of perpetual fear that another daughter or granddaughter will meet the same fate as our dear Crystal,” said Paskemin’s younger sister Tanya.

A Victoria woman’s recent experience resulted in the arrest of Mackay for suspension of his parole.

“I can confirm that Kenneth Mackay was arrested by VicPD officers on Sept. 1 for suspension of his parole,” said Cst. Terri Healy in an email Tuesday afternoon.

When contacted by Joy, the Parole Board of Canada had little to say except that they are unable to discuss the specifics of Mackay’s case. They did indicate, however, that if an offender on parole fails to abide by conditions imposed, their release may be suspended by CSC and they will be returned to prison.