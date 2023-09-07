Addressing the multipronged crisis that is assisted living in BC

Photo: Contributed Micheile Henderson photo on Unsplash

There is a multipronged crisis in assisted living facilities, says the BC Seniors Advocate, and affordability, tenancy protections, and quality assurance are all needed to address this ongoing problem.

The office advocating for BC seniors recently published a report on the assisted living sector of BC, resulting in both heavy criticisms and recommendations for the government pointing out the urgency in which changes need to take place.

The BC Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie is calling on “government to address the current confusing legislative landscape to protect seniors from significant rent and service fee increases, improve oversight and reporting, and address affordability challenges by increasing the number of publicly subsidized assisted living units.”

It is important to note that despite this crisis being co-present with the housing crisis, affordability is not the only debilitating factor. Mackenzie notes that “our office hears regularly from seniors and their families about high rent and service fee increases and they are confused about their legal protections because they don’t know which provincial laws, if any, apply.”

When it comes to legal protections, independent living operators have been arguing that their residents are not protected by either the Residential Tenancy Act or the Community Care and Assisted Living Act. “This is wrong, and seniors in BC need to know that they cannot be compelled to sign away their tenancy rights which are protected by law,” the report explains.

For this reason, ensuring legal protection for seniors is part of the report’s recommendations. They are calling on the government to establish explicit tenancy protection under the Residential Tenancy Act for all residents in congregate living settings or assisted living.

“Our review found that the public, operators and regulators need clarity regarding what services, oversight and protections apply for seniors in both assisted living and independent living.”

Aside from legal protections, seniors have to be able to find a facility and be able to afford it.

Mackenzie points out that “despite a 52 per cent funding increase for publicly subsidized assisted living over the past five years, there has been no increase in either the number of units available or service levels for existing residents.”

She continued to say that “the proportional waitlist for publicly subsidized assisted living is 50 per cent higher than that of long-term care even though assisted living costs the health care system half as much as long-term care and is a fraction of the cost of acute care. We urgently need to provide more affordable assisted living for seniors who need it and divert some of our admissions to long-term care.”

The report recommends the government provide a significant increase in capacity of the publicly subsidized assisted living program

Along with legal protection and availability, the next two areas that need to be addressed according to the report are confusion around assisted living and quality assurance.

The report recommends reducing confusion around how seniors and their family members navigate assisted living and other congregate living arrangements.

“The public, the operators and the regulators need to clearly know what is assisted living, what is not, and what services, oversight and protections apply to whom. Mixing different types of residency in one building will make it difficult to achieve this and consideration must be given to requiring all residents in a congregate setting to be under the same classification of tenancy,” the report details.

Quality assurance has been a large area of concern, which was exacerbated by the pandemic.

“Currently there are no regulatory requirements for staffing levels or staff qualifications, and no requirement for annual inspections in assisted living in BC. In the last year, less than half of the assisted living sites were inspected by the Assisted Living Registrar’s office. In addition to gaps in monitoring quality and safety, there is also no detailed accounting for money spent on publicly funded assisted living.”

The Seniors Advocate is calling on the government to strengthen the monitoring and enforcement systems when it comes to quality assurance saying there needs to be accountability for resident safety and the value provided in these publicly subsidized housing.

“We must act now to ensure assisted living units are available, safe and affordable for single seniors and couples who feel it is time to transition to a residential setting where they have more daily support,” said Mackenzie.

There are currently 8,428 registered assisted living units in BC with 52 per cent being publicly subsidized and 48 per cent being private pay.