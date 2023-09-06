Man arrested in downtown Nanaimo stabbing

Photo: .
Nanaimo RCMP responded about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after the incident on Victoria Crescent was reported.
A man is in custody after a stabbing in downtown Nanaimo Wednesday morning.
Officers were told by witnesses of an altercation where one person was stabbed and a suspect fled on foot.
They provided a description of the suspect. A man was taken into custody about 20 minutes later near the Port Place Mall.
The victim also left the scene but was found a short distance away and was transported to hospital after being treated by ambulance paramedics. He is in stable condition.
The suspect, who is in his 30s, could face a charge of assault causing bodily harm.
The knife allegedly used has not been located.