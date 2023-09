Photo: .

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is asking passengers to check their flight status as a system outage is causing flight delays.

WestJet announced on Wednesday morning that multiple airlines, including WestJet, are experiencing flight and online check-in delays due to a network-wide outage with their booking partner Sabre.

YVR has advised that travellers check their flight status either on YVR.ca or directly through their airlines.

As of its latest update at 10 a.m., WestJet is still trying to work through the outage.