Suspects caught after 'brazen and violent' home invasion injured 89-year-old grandmother

Photo: Glacier Media

Suspects, including two teens, have been identified by police in a violent home invasion that took place in late August.

The incident left an elderly woman injured and nine teens shaken according to the Vancouver Police Department.

"This crime was brazen and violent. We are relieved to have quickly apprehended the people we believe are responsible,” says Sgt. Steve Addison in a press release. “Everyone should feel safe in their own home, especially an 89-year-old grandmother and a group of young people who were doing nothing wrong.”

The incident happened just before midnight Aug. 24 in an East Vancouver home near Rupert Street and East Second Avenue.

At that time, two people allegedly forced their way into the home. It appears the incident was a mistake as the pair either realized it was the wrong house or the person they were looking for wasn't there.

Inside they did find a grandmother and a group of teens.

“Instead of finding their intended target, the home invasion suspects encountered a house full of people who became innocent victims,” says Addison.

One of the teens and the grandmother were injured in the incident.

The two invaders fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a third person before police arrived. However, they were arrested a short time later by officers responding to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the VPD, but the BC Prosecution has already approved some charges against two people who allegedly broke in.

A 24-year-old man named Isaiah Castro is facing several charges including robbery with a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A 16-year-old teen from Surrey (who can't be publicly identified because of his age) is facing similar charges including breaking and entering, assault causing bodily harm, and robbery with a firearm.

A 17-year-old has also been connected to the case. He's been released and has a pending court date.