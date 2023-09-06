West Shore RCMP officers rescue injured beaver

Photo: West Shore RCMP

West Shore RCMP officers turned into animal rescuers early Tuesday when they scooped up an injured beaver and transported it to the B.C. SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin.

Police received a report about 6:15 a.m. that a beaver had been spotted on Millstream Road, near Bear Mountain Parkway.

They were told the animal was alive but believed to be injured.

Officers located the beaver — later determined to be an adolescent female — and saw that it was distressed, shaking and couldn’t seem to walk. They suspected it had been hit by a vehicle.

The officers called animal control, but due to the early hour, no one was available to come and take the beaver for treatment.

At that point, they decided to move the beaver themselves, using a dog-control snare and a tarp to get it into their police car.

“The beaver was quite upset so great care had to be taken to both avoid causing her any further injury, and also to keep her from biting the officers,” West Shore RCMP said in a statement.

“Once safely in a police car, the beaver was taken to Wild ARC, where the staff were standing by to receive her and administer medical attention.”

The latest word from Wild ARC is that the beaver is in “good spirits” and should make a full recovery.

It’s the second time in weeks that West Shore RCMP had to wrangle wildlife in the absence of animal control officers.

In late August, officers were called after a raccoon chased a dog into its Langford home.

Police arrived after the raccoon had been shut inside a bathroom, then used a lacrosse stick and a board to manoeuvre it outside.

Const. Nancy Saggar said at the time that the detachment doesn’t usually have to deal with wildlife-related calls, but officers were glad to help when needed.