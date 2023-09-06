Saanich driver loses vehicle for week for doing 115 km/h in 40 zone on Beach Drive

Photo: Oak Bay Police

Oak Bay Police took a 21-year-old Saanich man off the road Sunday night when he was clocked going 115 kilometres per hour in a 40 km/h zone on Beach Drive — close to three times the speed limit.

That earned him a ticket for excessive speeding, which came with a $483 fine and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The driver was pulled over on Beach Drive, near Newport Avenue, about 11:30 p.m.

On Aug. 31, a 51-year-old man was stopped about 5:30 p.m. for allegedly driving 93 km/h on the same stretch of road.

On Aug. 8, a 17-year-old male with a novice driver’s licence was recorded going 96 km/h in the same location.