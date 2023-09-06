221174
BC Culture Days unveil lineup for Southern Interior

BC Culture Days is coming back to the Southern Interior this fall.

Residents from across the Southern Interior, including Summerland, Kelowna, Vernon, Lumby, Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Revelstoke, Nelson, and Trail are encouraged to take in the wide range of free and pay-what-you-may events that cater to diverse audiences and all age groups.

Culture Days returns to the Thompson-Okanagan, Shuswap, Southeastern B.C., and Kootenay regions from Sept. 22 to Oct. 15, 2023.

"This vibrant event spans three weeks and brings together communities for joyful artistic and cultural celebrations," says spokesperson Michael Ianni.

More than 400 events are planned in 50 different communities in B.C. for a complete list click here.

Okanagan audiences can look forward to a wide range of activities like Summerland’s Ryga Arts Festival and Lumby Culture Days.

“I am looking forward to our BC Culture Day event on Sept. 23,” says ambassador Cameron Gelderman in Kelowna. “This past month we have faced loss and tragedy as a community and as individuals in the Okanagan. Art grants us a safe medium to engage with the pain, validate the adversity, and cultivate community through shared experience. We welcome everyone to come celebrate our resiliency together.”

Here are highlights from BC Culture Days events across the regions. BC Culture Days will take place across the province between Sept. 22 and Oct. 15:

SUMMERLAND

  • Ryga Arts Festival | Downtown Summerland | Sept. 22-24 at 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (*This festival begins before Culture Days on Sept. 20.)

KELOWNA

VERNON

LUMBY

  • Hub: Lumby Culture Days | Join The Monashee Arts Council (1975 Vernon St) in Lumby this Culture Days for various Artistic and Cultural events in and around Lumby.

KAMLOOPS

SALMON ARM

REVELSTOKE

  • LUNA Arts | Downtown Revelstoke | Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.-11 p.m.
  • LUNA Rail | The Revelstoke Railway Museum | Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

KOOTENAYS

