BC Culture Days unveil lineup for Southern Interior

Photo: Ryga Festival Society BC Culture Days Event in Summerland, Ryga Arts Festival.

BC Culture Days is coming back to the Southern Interior this fall.

Residents from across the Southern Interior, including Summerland, Kelowna, Vernon, Lumby, Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Revelstoke, Nelson, and Trail are encouraged to take in the wide range of free and pay-what-you-may events that cater to diverse audiences and all age groups.

Culture Days returns to the Thompson-Okanagan, Shuswap, Southeastern B.C., and Kootenay regions from Sept. 22 to Oct. 15, 2023.

"This vibrant event spans three weeks and brings together communities for joyful artistic and cultural celebrations," says spokesperson Michael Ianni.

More than 400 events are planned in 50 different communities in B.C. for a complete list click here.

Okanagan audiences can look forward to a wide range of activities like Summerland’s Ryga Arts Festival and Lumby Culture Days.

“I am looking forward to our BC Culture Day event on Sept. 23,” says ambassador Cameron Gelderman in Kelowna. “This past month we have faced loss and tragedy as a community and as individuals in the Okanagan. Art grants us a safe medium to engage with the pain, validate the adversity, and cultivate community through shared experience. We welcome everyone to come celebrate our resiliency together.”

Here are highlights from BC Culture Days events across the regions. BC Culture Days will take place across the province between Sept. 22 and Oct. 15:

SUMMERLAND

Ryga Arts Festival | Downtown Summerland | Sept. 22-24 at 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (*This festival begins before Culture Days on Sept. 20.)

KELOWNA

SHARE AIR Together | Kelowna & District S.H.A.R.E Society at 581 Gaston Avenue | Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Organized by BC Culture Days ambassador Cameron Gelderman as part of the A/I/R Ambassador Series.

Flamenco Festival | Rotary Centre for the Arts | Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. and Sept. 29 at 12:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m., 5:15p.m.-7:15 p.m.

Filipino Heritage Storytelling “The Tale of the Monkey and the Turtle” | Online video premiere | Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Nuit Blanche Kelowna | Center Culturel Francophone de l'Okanagan in Downtown Kelowna | Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.-1 a.m

VERNON

LUMBY

Hub: Lumby Culture Days | Join The Monashee Arts Council (1975 Vernon St) in Lumby this Culture Days for various Artistic and Cultural events in and around Lumby.

KAMLOOPS

SALMON ARM

Truth and Reconciliation Gathering | The Plaza in front of the Salmon Arm Arts Centre 70 Hudson Avenue Northeast | Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Loud and Proud Celebration Concert | Salmon Arm Arts Centre | Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

REVELSTOKE

LUNA Arts | Downtown Revelstoke | Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.-11 p.m.

LUNA Rail | The Revelstoke Railway Museum | Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

KOOTENAYS