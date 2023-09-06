BC Culture Days unveil lineup for Southern Interior

BC Culture Days is coming back to the Southern Interior this fall.
Residents from across the Southern Interior, including Summerland, Kelowna, Vernon, Lumby, Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Revelstoke, Nelson, and Trail are encouraged to take in the wide range of free and pay-what-you-may events that cater to diverse audiences and all age groups.
Culture Days returns to the Thompson-Okanagan, Shuswap, Southeastern B.C., and Kootenay regions from Sept. 22 to Oct. 15, 2023.
"This vibrant event spans three weeks and brings together communities for joyful artistic and cultural celebrations," says spokesperson Michael Ianni.
More than 400 events are planned in 50 different communities in B.C. for a complete list click here.
Okanagan audiences can look forward to a wide range of activities like Summerland’s Ryga Arts Festival and Lumby Culture Days.
“I am looking forward to our BC Culture Day event on Sept. 23,” says ambassador Cameron Gelderman in Kelowna. “This past month we have faced loss and tragedy as a community and as individuals in the Okanagan. Art grants us a safe medium to engage with the pain, validate the adversity, and cultivate community through shared experience. We welcome everyone to come celebrate our resiliency together.”
Here are highlights from BC Culture Days events across the regions. BC Culture Days will take place across the province between Sept. 22 and Oct. 15:
SUMMERLAND
- Ryga Arts Festival | Downtown Summerland | Sept. 22-24 at 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (*This festival begins before Culture Days on Sept. 20.)
KELOWNA
- SHARE AIR Together | Kelowna & District S.H.A.R.E Society at 581 Gaston Avenue | Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Organized by BC Culture Days ambassador Cameron Gelderman as part of the A/I/R Ambassador Series.
- Flamenco Festival | Rotary Centre for the Arts | Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. and Sept. 29 at 12:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m., 5:15p.m.-7:15 p.m.
- Filipino Heritage Storytelling “The Tale of the Monkey and the Turtle” | Online video premiere | Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
- Nuit Blanche Kelowna | Center Culturel Francophone de l'Okanagan in Downtown Kelowna | Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.-1 a.m
VERNON
- Hub: Sundog Festival - Vernon Culture Days | The Sundog Festival - Culture Days is an immersive public experience for all ages that elevates and celebrates Arts and Culture in Greater Vernon.
- Sundog Festival - Howl of a First Night! | Polson Park 2600 Highway 6 | Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
- Encouraging Ability in the Arts | Vernon Community Arts Centre | Sept. 22 to Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Sundog Festival - Kick-off Party! | Polson Park 2600 Highway 6 | Sept. 23 at 12 p.m.-9 p.m. Writing Workshop with Gail Anderson-Dargatz: Overcoming Our Fears to Write Powerful Stories | Okanagan Regional Library 2800 30 Avenue | Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Explore the intrigue, secrets, and rumours of the Caetani House with a Self-Guided Tour | Caetani Centre 3401 Pleasant Valley Road | Sept. 28, 29 and Oct. 5, 6 at9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
- ORL Presents: Ivan Coyote | Okanagan Regional Library 2800 30 Avenue | Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
LUMBY
- Hub: Lumby Culture Days | Join The Monashee Arts Council (1975 Vernon St) in Lumby this Culture Days for various Artistic and Cultural events in and around Lumby.
KAMLOOPS
- Postcards of Courage @ The Kamloops Farmer’s Market | Kamloops Farmer's Market 200 block of St Paul St. and the Stuart Wood Schoolyard | Sept. 23 at 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Organized by BC Culture Days ambassador Lindsey Tyne Johnson as part of the A/I/R Ambassador Series.
- The Art and Science of SOUND: Is it music or NOISE?!?!? | BIG Little Science Centre | Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- The Art of Japanese Drumming | Kamloops Museum and Archives | Sept. 23 at 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
- Postcards of Courage | Kamloops Art Gallery | Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Organized by BC Culture Days ambassador Lindsey Tyne Johnson as part of the A/I/R Ambassador Series.
- Latin Dancing in the Park | Riverside Park Pier 100 Lorne St. | Oct. 7 at 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
SALMON ARM
- Truth and Reconciliation Gathering | The Plaza in front of the Salmon Arm Arts Centre 70 Hudson Avenue Northeast | Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Loud and Proud Celebration Concert | Salmon Arm Arts Centre | Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
REVELSTOKE
- LUNA Arts | Downtown Revelstoke | Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.-11 p.m.
- LUNA Rail | The Revelstoke Railway Museum | Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
KOOTENAYS
- Comic Jam and Mini Tutorials | The Esplanade at the Trail's IncrEDIBLE Farmer's Market | Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Organized by BC Culture Days ambassador Erin Shuttleworth as part of the A/I/R Ambassador Series.
- Nelson International Mural Festival Mural Tour | City Hall 310 Ward Street in Nelson B.C. | Sept. 23 at 1 p.m.-2:15 p.m.
- Write Off the Bat! Winners' Reading | Taghum Community Hall in Taghum B.C. | Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
- Gallery Opening at The Langham | The Langham 447 A Avenue in Kaslo, B.C. | Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.-9 p.m.