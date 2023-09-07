Low level of Arrow Lake provides eerie look back at remnants of 1960s flooding

Haunting images of a Columbia River valley of decades past have been revealed by the low level of Arrow Lake.

The lake is controlled by the Keenleyside Dam, which was built by BC Hydro in the 1960s and is part of the Columbia River Treaty with the United States.

However, drought conditions, power demand and commitments to U.S. water supply have left the lake so low artifacts from before its flooding in 1968 can now be seen.

Resident Colleen Lakevold is one of more than 1,600 who have joined the Slow the Flow of Arrow Lakes Facebook group.

Residents and local politicians met last week in Nakusp to share their concerns about the low water level.

"Pictures say a thousand words," says Lakevold, who shared photos of the lake before and after this summer.

She says the debris uncovered on the lake bed and haunts the valley.

"The resurfacing of old homesteads, vehicles, tractors, household items ... opens the wounds of many who were forced off their land by Hydro. These wounds have not healed 60 years later.

"The stories are heartbreaking. The destruction of this valley continues 60 years after the treaty was signed."

Lakevold's photos show industrial and agricultural remnants poking out of the sand, like a glimpse into the past.

"We pray our government will right the wrongs of the past and present and negotiate a fair treaty for British Columbians, specifically for those on the 230-km stretch of the Arrow. Get it right this time, don't rush into it like Diefenbaker and W.AC. Bennett did. We’ve paid the price for far too long," said Lakevold.

Shelter Bay resident Stan Chorney shared video in the group of fish stranded in pools by the low water, and says a marsh has completely dried up.

Aside from wildlife, he's also concerned about the impact on tourism and recreation.

"The communities like this all the way down this valley rely on tourism in the summertime, it’s their peak season," he said.

Docks and boats have been left high and dry by the low water.

Meanwhile, water is being held back in upper reservoirs in the Columbia system to provide for power production through the winter.

Low-water conditions are expected to persist through September.