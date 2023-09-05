Chilliwack church gutted in long weekend fire

Photo: CTV News

A Chilliwack church was gutted by fire Monday afternoon.

Flames tore through the Cross Connection Church on the 9300 block of Williams Street.

Multiple units from the Chilliwack Fire Department battled the blaze into the night, while RCMP closed roads in the vicinity.



"Police and fire investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation. It is expected that investigators will be able to enter the scene on Tuesday morning once the scene is deemed safe," Fraser Valley RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said in an email.

"Once we are able to examine the scene and gather more evidence, we will have a better determination of whether this fire is suspicious or criminal in nature."

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.