Popstar stops by Vancouver record store to sign records, take pics with staff

Photo: Beatstreet Records/Instagram. Ed Sheeran stopped by a Vancouver record store and signed some vinyl.

Ed Sheeran's big trip to Vancouver included a stop in Gastown this weekend.

The English popstar stopped at Beat Street Records, an independent shop on the edge of the historic neighbourhood at 439 West Hastings St.

"Thanks to Ed Sheeran for stopping by the store for a visit!" wrote the store on a post.

While in the shop, Sheeran signed a few of his records and CDs for lucky shoppers who came by on Monday, Sept. 4; the store sold them at retail price. It's perhaps not a surprise that the signed copies sold out shortly after. Less than two hour after announcing the records were for sale the store posted that they were all gone.

Sheeran had already shown some love for Vancouver with a BC Lions jersey at his show at BC Place; Vancouver showed him love at the show as well, setting a record for the biggest concert ever at the massive stadium.



