Watch: Orcas spotted off Stanley Park beach

Photo: @B_Ats/Twitter(X). Orcas are spotted from a sailboat off Stanley Park.

A small pod of orcas decided to stop by Stanley Park this weekend, delighting people on the sea and seawall.

In two different videos from opposite angles posted on Sept. 2, the group of marine mammals can be seen poking around the area between Second and Third beaches.

In one video, shot from the shore, the cetaceans can be seen quite close to shore. People on the seawall can be heard "ooh"-ing and "ahh"-ing over their near-shore visit.

In a second view, from a sailboat on the water, the group can be seen changing directions like they've spotted something.

While it's not clear which orcas they are and how many there were (it appears there are two or three in the footage), it does appear there's one large male and one smaller female.

In the videos they head towards the entrance of False Creek, but it's not clear where they went after.







